Here Is Why Bell Bottom Got Banned In Saudi Arabia

Akshay Kumar-starrer Bell Bottom which was released in theatres on August 19, 2021, got banned in three gulf nations. According to Bollywood Hungama, the film certification authorities in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar have banned the screening of Bell Bottom in their countries. ​

A source told Bollywood Hungama, "The second half of Bell Bottom shows the hijackers taking the aircraft to Dubai from Lahore. As per the actual incident that took place in 1984, U.A.E Defence Minister, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, had personally handled the situation and it was the U.A.E authorities who had nabbed the hijackers."

The source further added, "In Bell Bottom, Indian officials, including the character played by Akshay Kumar, are shown as heroes of the episode. They also keep the U.A.E Defence Minister in dark about their operation. So there's a strong possibility that the Censor Board in the Middle Eastern countries must have taken objection to it and hence banned it."

Meanwhile, the film received positive response from audiences, as well as film critics. Many B-town celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, etc., lauded the film and also praised Akshay for releasing the film in theatres.

Apart from Akshay Kumar, Bell Bottom also casts Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta in the lead roles. Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the film is set in the 1980s and features Akshay as a RAW operative. Bell Bottom is the first Hindi movie to hit theatres during the second wave of the pandemic.