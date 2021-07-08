Why Did Nora Fatehi Reject Tiger Shroff-Kriti Sanon's Ganapath?

Rumours have been rife that actress Nora Fatehi who enjoys massive fan following on Instagram was a part of Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon-starrer Ganapath. However, a source close to the actress quashed the rumours saying that she was never a part of Ganapath, as she wasn't pleased with her screen time in the film.

The source told TOI, "Nora Fatehi had declined the film immediately when approached owing to the length of the role. After years of struggle, hard work, and dedication, she has finally earned a position where people are recognising her talent as an actor and offering her strong important characters and impactful roles."

"Hence, the actress is carefully choosing projects that stand out and create a difference. The role in Ganapath didn't fit the bill for the vision she has for herself, as an actor, hence she had declined the film long ago. The sudden rumours of her exit are very random and baseless," added the source.

With respect to work, Nora will next be seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. The film is billed as a true story of bravery, patriotism and determination set in the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War. It is slated to be released on Disney+ Hotstar on August 13.

Bhuj is directed and written by Abhishek Dudhaiya, along with Raman Kumar, Ritesh Shah and Pooja Bhavoria.