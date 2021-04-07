Jacqueline Fernandez Tests Negative After Her Ram Setu Co-Star Akshay Kumar Tests Positive For COVID-19

Jacqueline Fernandez breathed a sigh of relief as she has tested negative for COVID-19. A source close to the actress revealed that Jacqueline underwent the RT-PCR test twice just to confirm that she is not infected by Coronavirus.

TOI quoted a source close to Jacqueline as saying, "Jacqueline isolated herself as soon as she got the news of Akshay testing positive for COVID-19. She underwent the RT-PCR test twice to be sure, and has tested negative in both the rounds."

For the unversed, Jacqueline was shooting with Akshay Kumar, who has tested positive for COVID-19 while shooting for Ram Setu. Apart from the duo, Nushrratt Bharuccha was also present on the set, and even she has undergone RT-PCR test, but her reports are not out yet.

Currently, both Nushrratt and Jacqueline are in isolation and the duo is constantly keeping a tab on their co-star Akshay's health condition.

Unfortunately, apart from Akshay, 45 crew members of the film had also tested positive for COVID-19 and the film's shoot had been stalled.

Coming back to Jacqueline, she has handful of films in her kitty. Apart from Ram Setu, she has Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey, Salman Khan's Kick 2, Saif Ali Khan's Bhoot Police and Ranveer Singh's Cirkus.

However, with the rising cases of COVID-19 all over India, we're unsure when her films will hit the theatres.