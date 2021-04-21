Karan Johar Requests Akshay Kumar To Be A Part Of Dostana 2 After Fallout With Kartik Aaryan: Report

Wait, what? If that's your reaction, we totally get you! Ever since Karan Johar's Dharma Productions made the exit of Kartik Aaryan from Dostana 2 official via its Instagram page, the film is constantly in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. On one side, rumours of Kartik's replacement has left people intrigued while on the other side, netizens are extremely upset with the news of Kartik's abrupt exit from Dostana 2.

Now, amid all the hullabaloo, we hear that Karan Johar has requested actor Akshay Kumar to come on board for Dostana 2, and save him from the tricky situation.

HT City quoted a source close to Karan as saying, "Karan Johar has personally requested Akshay to come on board Dostana 2 and help him out, as lots of money has already been invested in the shoot of the film. So, in all likelihood, Akshay will join the cast."

It is yet to be seen if Akshay will accept Karan's offer. Considering his jam-packed schedule for his upcoming projects, it would be quite right to assume that Akshay might not give his nod to Karan.

For the unversed, Akshay has many projects in his kitty including, Sooryavanshi, Bell Bottom, Ram Setu, Bachchan Pandey, Raksha Bandhan, Prithviraj and Atrangi Re.

ALSO READ: Karan Johar Unfollowed Kartik Aaryan After Ousting The Latter From Dostana 2?

Meanwhile, rumours are also rife that actors like Rajkummar Rao and Vicky Kaushal were also approached by Dharma Productions for Kartik's replacement, but nothing has been finalised yet.

While Kartik is ousted from Dostana 2, Dharma Productions has not said a word about the other two lead casts- Janhvi Kapoor and Laksh Lalwani.

Reportedly, Janhvi and Laksh play siblings in Dostana 2 who fall in love with the same guy.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut To Kartik Aaryan Post His Exit From Karan Johar's Dostana 2: We Are With You