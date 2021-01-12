Kartik Aaryan Charged A Bomb For 10 Days Shoot Of Dhamaka; We Bet You Can't Guess His Remuneration!

It seems actor Kartik Aaryan is following the same path of Akshay Kumar. Kartik, who has multiple projects in his kitty, recently wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film Dhamaka within ten days. And the interesting part of this news is Kartik's remuneration. We bet you can't guess the right answer.

Reportedly, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor charged Rs 20 crore for Dhamaka, which is helmed by Ram Madhvani. Surprised? Well, we must say that Kartik is well-aware of his popularity, and isn't hesitating from cashing on the same.

As per Money Control reports, the budget of Dhamaka didn't go overboard as the shooting schedule of the film was quite compact. Not just that, apparently, the production house also saved a lot of money which led to Kartik getting a huge remuneration.

Speaking about the shooting of Dhamaka, a source close to the project revealed to an entertainment portal that the project unit was comprised of 300 people, and the entire hotel was booked by the production team.

The source further added, "Madhvani and Ronnie Screwvala Amita adhered to the necessary safety protocols and ensured that no outsiders were allowed into the hotel. In fact, the hotel staff was also instructed to stay put during the period, thus creating a bio-bubble of sorts."

"Ram sir had planned each scene down to the last detail, including where each actor would stand and what the camera angle would be. It saved the unit a lot of time, enabling them to shoot more than five scenes every day. While the shoot went overtime on a few occasions, they would usually call it a day after eight hours of filming," concluded the source.

While the release date of the film has not been announced yet, the film is expected to hit the theatres in 2021 itself.

