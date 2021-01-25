Kartik Aaryan's Dhamaka Sold To Netflix For 85 Crore?

A few days ago, reports suggested that actor Kartik Aaryan charged Rs 20 crore for Dhamaka, which is helmed by Ram Madhvani. Apparently, the budget of Dhamaka didn't go overboard as the shooting schedule of the film was quite compact.

Now, the latest reports suggest that the film has been sold to Netflix for a whopping Rs 85 crore.

A source close to the project said, "Dhamaka is one of the most awaited films of Kartik Aaryan in 2021 and the makers are looking forward to unveiling it as soon as possible. As of now the tentative release date for Dhamaka is said to be June. Final paperwork between the production house and the OTT giant is expected to be done in a few days."

Earlier, Kartik had shared many posters of the film on his Instagram page, and fans are already intrigued by his serious look in the film. Apart from Kartik, the film also casts Mrunal Thakur in the lead role.

Not so long ago, a source close to the project had revealed that the makers of Dhamaka finished the shoot in just ten days. The project unit was comprised of 300 people, and the entire hotel was booked by the production team.

The source had also revealed, "Madhvani and Ronnie Screwvala adhered to the necessary safety protocols and ensured that no outsiders were allowed into the hotel. In fact, the hotel staff was also instructed to stay put during the period, thus creating a bio-bubble of sorts. Ram sir had planned each scene down to the last detail, including where each actor would stand and what the camera angle would be. It saved the unit a lot of time, enabling them to shoot more than five scenes every day. While the shoot went overtime on a few occasions, they would usually call it a day after eight hours of filming."

It is yet to be seen when Dhamaka will release on Netflix.

