Katrina Kaif's Wedding's New Update: She Has Started Her Wedding Outfit Trials At Her Friend's House [Reports]

Katrina Kaif's rumoured wedding with Vicky Kaushal is one of the most-talked about weddings of B-town. Katrina has been working actively in the film industry from the last two decades and has given many memorable performances. She is one of the most popular actresses of B-town hence, the buzz around her rumoured wedding is every bit justified. From what she is wearing to who will attend her wedding, her fans want to know every little detail attached to her wedding. However, neither Katrina nor Vicky has officially announced their wedding dates.

Amid all the speculations, a media portal reports that the Ek The Tiger actress has already started her wedding outfit trials at her friend's home to avoid paparazzi.

"The fittings and trials are happening at her friend's house. She doesn't want any attention and media outside her building, so she's been going to her friend's place somewhere in Bandra. Katrina is very wary of any information coming out in the media and has kept her bridal team very tight. Every small detail is being shared on her personal WhatsApp group and outfit images and references are being discussed," the friend told IndiaToday.

Many reports suggested that both Katrina and Vicky have decided to wear ace designer Sabyasachi's outfits on their big day. Katrina's contemporaries like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, etc., also picked Sabyasachi's outfits for their special day and it would be interesting to see how Katrina will look as a bride.

With respect to work, Katrina is currently basking in the success of her latest release Sooryavanshi- a film directed by Rohit Shetty. She will next be seen in Tiger 3 and Jee Le Zaraa.