katrina-kaif-s-net-worth-and-her-remuneration-will-leave-you-flabbergasted

Currently, Katrina Kaif is the most talked about actresses of B-town and why not? Her wedding rumours have netizens searching more and more about her on the internet. From what she will wear on her wedding to where she is getting married to Vicky Kaushal, everything about her rumoured wedding piques the interest among netizens.

Interestingly, just like her love life, Katrina's' work life is also on the right track, as her latest release Sooryavanshi set the box office on fire. The film. which is directed by Rohit Shetty and also features Akshay Kumar in the lead role, will soon surpass the 150-crore mark in box office receipts. It would be apt to say that Katrina is currently in a happy space.

Reports suggest that Katrina's net worth has grown to Rs 224 crore as a result of her hard work. Reportedly, her remuneration is Rs 11 crore for a film and Rs 6-7 crore for brand endorsements.

With respect to work, Katrina will next be seen in Tiger 3, which also casts Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. Reportedly, Salman and Katrina will reprise their respective roles of Tiger and Zoya, while Emraan Hashmi has been signed for playing an antagonist in the film.

Katrina will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's much-awaited release Jee Le Zaraa. The film was recently announced by the filmmaker, and it will mark the first collaboration of Katrina with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra on the silver screen.

