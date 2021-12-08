katrina-kaif-to-turn-into-perfect-punjabi-bride-to-impress-vicky-kaushal-s-mother-veena-kaushal

It seems Katrina Kaif does not want to leave any stone unturned to impress her would-be in-laws. According to an entertainment portal, the Bang Bang actress agreed to turn into a Punjabi bride just to impress Vicky's mother Veena Kaushal. Reports suggest that Katrina has been spending enough time with Vicky's mom so that the duo gets to know about each other as much as possible before the wedding.

Will Shah Rukh Khan Skip Or Attend Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Wedding? [Inside Reports]

"Katrina and Vicky's mother Veena ji have grown very close over the past few months since the wedding has been in planning. And Kat is all ready to impress her beau's mother-in-law and has happily agreed to become the Punjabi Dulhania like the MIL has envisioned," informed a source to Bollywood Life.

The source further revealed that the Ek Tha Tiger actress has opted for a Sabyasachi lehenga in a bright red hue for the big fat wedding, which will take place on December 9, 2021 at Six Senses Fort Barwara.

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Sangeet Ceremony Inside Details Are Unmissable!

As per IANS report, the 700-year-old hotel fort has been decorated with a heritage look as Katrina and Vicky wanted something natural other than the artificial decor. Reportedly, Kaushal will arrive in style at the wedding venue, riding a seven horse-drawn chariot.

Meanwhile, Katrina and Vicky's wedding has become one hot topic of discussion on social media and netizens are going berserk over their big fat wedding. Unfortunately, no picture of Vicky or Katrina has surfaced on social media yet, and owing to the same reason, the hype around their wedding is at its peak.

It is to be seen if Katrina and Vicky will post their wedding pictures via their social media accounts.