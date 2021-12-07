Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Sangeet Ceremony Inside Details Are Unmissable!

The wedding festivities of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have started and as per reports, tonight (December 7, 2021), their sangeet ceremony will take place at Six Senses Fort in Sawai Madhopur. The lovebirds arrived at their wedding venue last night and they were welcomed by grand fireworks and were offered garlands.

We hear that Katrina and Vicky will dance to the song 'Kala Chasma' and 'Nachde Ne Saare' from Baar Baar Dekho and 'Teri Ore' from Singh Is Kinng.

A source told Pinkvilla. "Vicky and Katrina's sangeet is going to be the highlight of their wedding functions, with both sides having diligently practised for their respective performances. It's going to be the groom's side vs the bride's side on stage, while there will be performances by Vicky and Katrina as well. Her popular track Teri Ore is one of the songs which they will be performing on. A lot of practice for this event will be done at the venue as well."

We also hear that their siblings have also planned grand performances for the bride and groom. While Isabelle Kaif might dance along with his sisters, Sunny Kaushal will be seen dancing along with his rumoured girlfriend Sharvari Wagh.

Reportedly the theme for Katrina and Vicky's sangeet is 'retro and bling'.

According to India Today report, no song of Ranbir Kapoor will be played at her sangeet, as she wants 'no memory of RK whatsoever'.

As per reports, their sangeet will be followed by hald ceremony on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Katrina and Vicky started dating in 2019 and their fans are super-excited to see them as newlyweds soon.