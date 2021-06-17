Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal To Make Their Relationship Official? Is Karan Johar Behind Their Big Decision?

If reports are true, we hear that the alleged lovebirds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to let the cat out of the bag. According to Prabhat Khabar, Katrina and Vicky are planning to make their relationship official on Karan Johar's famous talk show Koffee With Karan.

The media portal reports that Karan is quite keen to have Vicky and Katrina as their first couple guest on the next season. It is to be seen if Vicky and Katrina are really gung-ho about taking this big step, as till now, none of them have acknowledged their relationship.

We also hear that apart from Katrina and Vicky, Karan is also keen to bring another rumoured couple on his show i.e., Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. Just like Katrina and Vicky, the couple has not acknowledged their relationship yet.

Who can forget about their romantic escapade during the New Year's eve. In fact, during the promotion of Laxmii, even Akshay had teased Kiara while hinting at her relationship with Sidharth.

Coming back to Katrina and Vicky, the latter was recently spotted outside Katrina's residence, confirming the rumour about their alleged affair. The duo also took a vacation together.

Interestingly, recently, actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor also confirmed about their affair. In a conversation with Renil Abraham on Zoom's By Invite Only Season 2, Harsh Varrdhan said, "Vicky Kaushal and Katrina are together, that's true." A few moments later, he asked the host, "Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don't know."

Are you keen to see Vicky and Katrina going official about their relationship? Let us know in the comments section below.