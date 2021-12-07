Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Wedding Food Menu: Vegetables From Thailand, A Five Tier Wedding Cake & Others

As Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to tie the knot at Fort Barwara on December 9, 2021, we bring to you inside details about the wedding food men, which is every bit royal. As per reports, exotic vegetables and fruits have been brought from the Thailand, Philippines and Taiwan for the wedding and the would-be newlyweds have curated the menu keeping in mind the guest list and especially the family members who are not from India.

"Some of the items include Asparagus (cost 2500/kg - 30 kgs), Avocadoes (cost, 1500/kg - 100 kgs), among many others. On the other hand, red bananas, spinach, cabbage, and mushrooms have been imported from Karnataka. A truck from Karnataka reached the venue on Monday and a lavish spread has been planned for the grand 3-day affair at the resort starting today," informed an insider to India.com.

India Today on the other hand, reported that a five-tier wedding cake curated by Italian chef will also be a part of Katrina-Vicky's wedding.

Reportedly, guests will relish both Indian and continental food at the wedding. The wedding menu included live stall for kachoris, dahi bhalla fusion chaat, paan and golgappas. North Indian delicacies like kebabs and fish platter will also be served to guests.

Meanwhile, celebrities like Radhika Madan, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Sharvari, Vijay Krishna Acharya, etc., have arrived at the wedding venue.