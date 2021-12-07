Katrina Kaif Wanted Salman Khan's Parents To Attend Her Wedding; Here Is Why They Are Skipping Her Big Day

Even though Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif and no more together, the latter shares a great rapport with the superstar and his family. Be it any festival or family events, Katrina is often a part of Khans' special days. So, it's obvious that she wanted them to be a part of her own wedding. However, neither Salim Khan nor Salma Khan will be able to attend Katrina's wedding.

As per IANS, "Katrina is said to have also wanted Salman's parents to attend the ceremony and shower their blessings to the soon-to-be-wed couple, but they won't be able to attend the event because of health concerns."

The media agency further reported that Salman's sisters Arpita Khan Sharma and Alvira Agnihotri are expected to mark their presence at the wedding.

As far as Salman is concerned, nothing is sure about his attendance at the much-hyped wedding of Katrina and Vicky.

IANS quoted a source as saying, "Salman's Da-bangg concert tour's dates coincide with Vicky and Katrina's wedding celebrations. The actor is unlikely therefore to attend the function. Salman has flown to Riyadh with his head of security, Shera, who incidentally is monitoring the 'KatVic' wedding security at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan."

On a related note, apart from Salman Khan's parents, filmmaker Rohit Shetty who also shares a great rapport with Katrina Kaif, will also skip the Sooryavanshi actress' wedding.

A source told Times Of India, "It's about a 10-12 day schedule in Ooty. Rohit had earmarked every single detail to commence in this schedule much before; he is one of those who will never throw things out of gear."