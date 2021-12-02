Katrina Kaif's Wedding: Salman Khan's Sister Arpita Khan Sharma Denies Receiving Any Invite

Amid all the speculations around Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding, which is expected to take place in Rajasthan, Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma denied receiving any invite for the wedding.

As per a report in India Today, Arpita rubbished the reports of receiving an invite from Katrina and said, "We haven't got any invite for the wedding."

The report also quoted a source that said that no invitation had been sent to Salman Khan's family. "Neither Alvira nor Arpita had received any wedding invite from Katrina. The stories that they are attending the wedding are false," said the source while adding, "Salman has been very protective and fond of Katrina and has nothing but best wishes for the actress. She will be resuming the shoot for Tiger 3 post the wedding, and given how professional both the actors are, there won't be any awkwardness."

If reports are to be believed, many big stars of Bollywood including Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Ali Abbas Zafar, Akshay Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra, Anushka Sharma, and Aditya Roy Kapur, are expected to mark their presence at the wedding.

Reportedly, special suites have been booked for Katrina and Vicky at the hotel. While Vicky will stay at the Raja Mansingh suite, Katrina will be put up at the Rani Padmavati suit. The tariff for the suites is Rs 7 lakh each for one night.

However, one thing that has been grabbing everyone's attention is the silence of both Katrina and Vicky. The duo has not made any official announcement yet, and it seems they will announce their marriage together via Instagram only after the wedding.