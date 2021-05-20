Madhuri Dixit To Perform Mujra In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heera Mandi?

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is supremely busy with his two projects- Gangubai Kathiawadi and Heera Mandi. Earlier, it was reported that Sanjay who is personally looking into the casting of Heera Mandi has considered names like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, etc., and is keen to make the series a star-studded affair and a treat to watch for the audiences.

Now, the latest reports suggest that Bhansali is keen to have Madhuri on board for a beautiful mujra.

A source close to Bhansali revealed to Bollywood Hungama, "Sanjay Leela Bhansali has almost locked the cast of his magnum opus series Heera Mandi that he's planning for Netflix. It's being mounted on a grand scale, on a lavish budget and Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi have already been locked to play important characters in the show. But apart from them, SLB wanted to get Madhuri for a beautiful mujra that he's planning. That will be one of the biggest highlights in the film."

The source added that Madhuri has also shown interest in the song. Bhansali, on the other hand, feels that nobody else can bring the grace and dignity to the dance form that Madhuri can.

"They are in advanced talks. It will be an eight to ten-day elaborate schedule and Madhuri has been offered a handsome sum to give a nod," said the source.

Well, we won't be surprised if Madhuri reunites with Bhansali after Devdas. It would indeed be a sweet reunion and audiences will be delighted to see Madhuri dancing and weaving magic on the screen.

For the unversed, Heera Mandi is based on the red light area in the walled city of Lahore and focuses on the lives of prostitutes living there. Reportedly, the period drama will release on streaming giant Netflix.