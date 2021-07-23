Priyanka Chopra Sells Two Residential Units In Mumbai For 7 Crore; Her Net Worth Will Blow your Mind

Actress Priyanka Chopra is one of the most successful actresses of B-town, needless to mention that she leads a luxurious life. She is well-known for investing in real estates and owns multiple properties spread not only in India but in New York as well!

Reportedly, the Bajirao Mastani actress who is currently living in Los Angeles, has sold two of her apartments in Raj Classic Versova, Andheri West, for around Rs 7 crore.

According to Money Control, she also leased a second-floor office property located in Vastu Precinct, Oshiwara in Andheri West for Rs 2.11 lakh a month in June. As per Zapkey.com, the office is spread across an area of 2040 sq ft.

According to Money Control, "A unit located on the 7th floor of size 888 sq ft was sold for Rs 3 crore. A stamp duty of Rs 9 lakh was paid on it, according to the registration documents. Another unit on the same floor of size 1219 sq ft was sold for Rs 4 crore. A stamp duty of Rs 12 lakh was paid on it, the documents said."

The same portal also shared that according to local brokers, just like Priyanka Chopra, actress Madhuri Dixit had also sold two apartments in the same complex for Rs 8 crore in June 2017.

Speaking of Priyanka's net worth, most of her earnings come from Brand endorsements for which she charges approx Rs 5 crore per endorsement. Reportedly, her total net worth is 30 million USD, which in Indian Currency is Rs 225 crore.