Coolie No. 1 Screenplay Writer Rumi Jaffery Was Against The Idea Of Film's Remake

While David Dhawan's last directorial Coolie No. 1 was a hit on Disney+ Hotstar, the film was trolled mercilessly on social media owing to its many scenes, Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan's over-the-top acting and dialogues. Now, the latest reports suggest that the screenplay writer of the film, Rumi Jaffery was against the idea of the film's remake from the beginning, but chose to do it owing to his old friendship with David Dhawan.

Bollywood Hungama quoted a source as saying, "Rumi and David go back a long long way. In fact, David's sons Rohit and Varun Dhawan call him 'Uncle' and Rumi has cuddled them both in his lap when they were kids. Rumi has written a majority of David's hits. When David asked Rumi to write the remake of their 1995 hit Coolie No. 1, Rumi was totally against the idea. He felt what worked in 1995 won't work now. But David was adamant. He told Rumi not to worry and do it for Varun's sake."

The source further added that things turned worse when Farhad Samji came on board as the dialogue writer. The source revealed that Rumi was told that Farhad has been in touch with today's generation, and he would bring in the contemporary feel to the remake.

The source further added, "But as the film progressed there were many changes that Rumi was horrified about. The biggest of them being the change in Kader Khan's character. Kader Saab's Hoshiyar Chand was a highlight in the original Coolie No. 1. When Rumi was told Hoshiyar Chand was now Jeffrey Rozario (played by Paresh Rawal) he was horrified. He asked David why the Hindu character in the original was converted into a Christian and if he was a Catholic now, why was the Pundit, played by Javed Jaffrey coming to Rozario with a rishta for his daughter?"

Apparently nothing made sense to Rumi, but he saw that David Dhawan was pretty confident in letting Farhad modernize Coolie No. 1, so he kept his calm and went ahead with the project. The source also revealed that Rumi wanted the song 'Mirchi Lagi Toh' to be shot on the streets of Mumbai and not in a studio. Unfortunately, the opposite happened and left Jaffery quite unhappy.

However, despite such incidents, Rumi doesn't have any bitterness against David Dhawan and his sons Varun and Rohit.

