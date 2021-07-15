Salary Of Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's Bodyguard Will Blow Your Mind!

It is known to all that for celebrities, their safety means the most, as they often have an encounter with crazy fans. Celebrities' bodyguards play a vital role in making sure that our favourite celebrities are safe and protected from any kind of threat. Be it public events or shooting locations, these personal bodyguards are always on alert and accompany the stars wherever they go.

We hear just like other B-town bodyguards, Anushka's bodyguard Prakash Singh aka Sonu is very loyal to the actress and has been keeping her safe since a long time. Reportedly, he has been accompanying Anushka even before she got married to cricketer Virat Kohli.

According to ZoomTV, after Anushka's marriage, Prakash Singh not only looks after Anushka, but also makes sure to accompany Virat Kohli if needed. And guess what? The duo pays a hefty amount to Prakash Singh for his service. According to the entertainment portal, Prakash Singh's annual salary is around Rs 1.2 crore.

Prakash is not just a diligent bodyguard to Anushka, as the actress considers him as her family. In fact, the Zero actress makes sure to celebrate his birthday every year to show her gratitude towards him.

Meanwhile, Virat, Anushka and Vamika have been in the UK since May for the England tour of Team India.

The duo recently celebrated six-month-birthday of their daughter Vamika and shared cute pictures with her on their Instagram pages.

With respect to work, Anushka is producing Qala, which marks late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil's Bollywood debut.