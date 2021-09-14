Salman Khan's Antim: The Final Truth Expected To Be Released On Dussehra?

A few days ago, reports suggested that Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma-starrer Antim: The Final Truth will be released both on ZEE5 and in theatres. Not so long ago, the makers of Antim dropped its first look poster and first song titled 'Vignaharta' featuring Varun Dhawan. Now, latest reports suggest that the makers are planning to release the film on the special eve of Dussehra.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, "The makers are planning to release a new poster this week followed by another teaser or theatrical trailer, also this week. Antim: The Final Truth is expected to release on October 15, the day of Dussehra. It'll be a holiday in most parts of the country and the producers feel that it's an apt date to bring the film to theatres, and on digital."

If the reports are indeed true, then we are pretty sure that the film will have a bumper opening in theatres, as Salman's fans are eager to see him on the silver screen.

Salman was last seen in Prabhu Deva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which released on ZEE5. If Antim: The Final Truth makes it to theatrical release, fans will surely rush to theatres to see the charisma of the superstar on the big screen.

When a trade expert was asked about Antim's theatrical release, he said, "The multiplexes didn't release Thalaivii since it was premiering on Netflix in just two weeks after the theatrical release. Even Radhe- Your Most Wanted Bhai didn't see a release in multiplex chains and was screened only in single screens and standalone multiplexes since it was a hybrid release. The same will follow suit for Antim: The Final Truth. Meanwhile, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, is expected to also release on Dussehra. It was supposed to clash with the James Bond film, No Time To Die, on October 1. But reportedly, it has been pushed by two weeks and now it'll clash with Antim: The Final Truth."