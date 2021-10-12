Shah Rukh Khan Is Fretting More Over Aryan Khan's Future Than The Present Crisis: Report

The ongoing time is no less than a nightmare for Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan, as their eldest son Aryan Khan has not returned home yet, after being arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with drugs-on-cruise case on October 3, 2021.

Now, a close friend of Shah Rukh Khan informs a media portal that the superstar is fretting more over Aryan Khan's future than the present crisis. It's known to all that Aryan was more inclined towards film direction than acting. However, owing to the ongoing controversy around him, it's indeed uncertain what does the future hold for the Khan scion.

The source revealed to India Today, "It didn't dawn on them that this will go on for such a long time. While the news of the arrest sent shock waves through the industry, SRK immediately sought legal advice on the matter dialling up some of the best experts in the country. Satish Maneshinde was approached, and he gave SRK the confidence that Aryan would be out sooner than expected. However, that wasn't the case as the court rejected his bail plea on the grounds that it was 'unmaintainable' and that news really shook the family."

Shah Rukh Khan On Not Having Privacy In Life: I Would Like To Die As A Star; I Am Like A 'Fakir' [Flashback]

The source further added, "Gauri and SRK make multiple calls through the day to check on his health. Even though there is no direct access to Aryan, information on his well-being is conveyed to the family. There even was a request made to send home-cooked meals and his personal belongings to Aryan."

Aryan Khan Drug Case: Shah Rukh Khan's Driver Is Now Being Questioned By The NCB

Meanwhile, Aryan will have to remain in the Arthur Road jail, as a special court under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Mumbai said on Monday his bail plea will be heard on October 13, 2021.