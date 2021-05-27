Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies DROPS Kartik Aaryan From Freddie Co-Starring Katrina Kaif Because Of This Reason

Shocked? So are we! According to the latest reports, actor Kartik Aaryan is ousted from Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment's Freddie. Reportedly, the film was supposed to mark the first collaboration of Kartik and Katrina Kaif, but it seems their fans have to wait longer to see them together on-screen.

According to Film Information, "The main reason for Kartik being dropped from producer Shah Rukh Khan's film is the same as Dharma Productions' Dostana 2. This time too, Aaryan wanted the script changed- after having approved of it while signing the film. Luckily for Red Chillies, the film had not gone on the sets and hence there isn't a lot of investment gone into the film, which would've otherwise gone down the drain. In the case of Dostana 2, Kartik had already shot for around 20 days."

The media portal also reported that the Luka Chuppi actor has already returned the signing amount of Rs 2 crore which he had received for Freddie.

Now, just like Dharma Productions, Red Chillies Entertainment will also have to look for a new hero opposite Katrina.

Real Reason Behind Kartik Aaryan's Fall Out With Karan Johar: Report

Meanwhile, the reports of Kartik being ousted from Freddie have created a stir on social media. Many netizens are reacting to the reports, and are blaming Kartik for jeopardising his own career.

A netizen wrote, "I can surely agree Karan has played some game and outcasted him but not Shahrukh, Not my man. Red chillies outcasting him surely has a reason. #KartikAaryan"

Kartik Aaryan Starrer Dhamaka To Release In September This Year?

Another netizen wrote, "#KartikAaryan is going on a self-destruction mode. Also dont anybody dare to point at Mr. Khan"

"Success with "Sonu ki titu ki sweety", "Luka chuppi", "pati patni or woh" has gone to his head.. He doesn't know how to handle success I guess!!! Hope someone guides him otherwise his carrier might fall soon," reacted another netizen, blaming Kartik for his downfall.

What's your take on Kartik? Tell us in the comments section below.

(Social media posts are unedited.)