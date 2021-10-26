Shah Rukh Khan To Put Aryan Khan Under House Arrest? Here Is Why He Is Not Speaking To Media: Reports

One cannot even imagine what Shah Rukh Khan has been going through in the last few days. Ever since Aryan Khan got arrested by NCB during a raid on a rave party on a cruise liner off the Mumbai coast, netizens are curious to know Shah Rukh's take on the entire controversy around his son. However, the superstar is hell-bent on staying mum and is likely to stay the same in future as well.

A friend close to the superstar told an entertainment portal that even though his industry friends are suggesting him to address the media regarding his son's arrest, Shah Rukh is least interested in doing so.

"He is aware of all the developments and he knows the truth. However there won't be any press statements, no passionate defence of his son, although everyone close to Shah Rukh is pressurizing him to make a public statement on the issue. They say it would help his son's cause. But Shah Rukh Khan won't budge," says a close friend of the superstar to Bollywood Hungama.

He further added that once Aryan is out of the jail, Shah Rukh will be very strict with him.

"No late nights, no partying, no holidays with friends. Aryan will be under house arrest at least for some time. That is, after he gets bail," the friend added.

Currently, Aryan is imprisoned in Arthur Road Jail.

Meanwhile, many celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Swara Bhasker, Suniel Shetty, Salman Khan, Twinkle Khanna, Raveena Tandon, Pooja Bhatt, etc., came out in support of SRK and slammed Aryan's arrest.