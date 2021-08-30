Shilpa Shetty Wants To Distance Her Kids From Raj Kundra's Wealth? [Inside Scoop]

Ever since businessman Raj Kundra got arrested by the Mumbai police in a case related to alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps, actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra's life has been turned upside down. When Raj was arrested, netizens did not only troll him, but also trolled Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her kids Viaan and Samisha Shetty.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra Shares Message On Faith Amid Raj Kundra Row

While Shilpa refrained from speaking to media on the controversy, she took to social media to share her stand on the whole fiasco and urged netizens to spare her kids.

Recently, she returned to the sets of Super Dancer 4 as a judge, and her fans are quite happy with her decision. Many applauded her for putting a brave face despite going through a personal crisis.

Now, a friend close to the Hungama 2 actress revealed to Bollywood Hungama that Shilpa is planning to distance her kids Viaan and Samish from his misbegotten wealth.

"Raj Kundra's troubles aren't going away in a hurry. On the contrary they seem to be multiplying every week. The disclosure of Raj Kundra's alleged link with adult content came as much as shock to Shilpa as the rest of us. She had no clue that the diamonds and duplex were coming from nefarious resources," told Shilpa's friend to the entertainment portal.

According to the friend, Shilpa wants to distance her children from her father's misbegotten wealth.

"She won't be touching a penny of Kundra's assets, from what we know," says the friend. "She earns a substantial amount of money from judging reality shows. She has let it be known in the film industry that she is looking at more film roles after Hungama 2 and the unreleased Nikamma," added her friend.