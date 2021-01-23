Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's Sangeet: Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor And Janhvi Kapoor Are Expected To Perform

Reportedly, actor Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend Natasha Dalal will have their sangeet ceremony today (January 23, 2021), and we hear that filmmaker Karan Johar is expected to host the beautiful evening for the lovebirds. It's known to all that Karan shares a special bond with Varun and seeing him all gung ho about the latter's wedding festivities is anything but surprising.

We also hear that apart from Karan, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor are expected to attend Varun's sangeet.

A source close to Varun told Spotboye, "Of course Karan will dance. But Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor are also dancing at Varun and Natasha's sangeet ceremony."

Speaking about the guest list, the source further added, "At this rate there will be a much larger number of invitees than 50, which is the cutoff number by the Covid guidelines. This why Varun's father David Dhawan had earlier decided to restrict the wedding invitees to the closest relatives on both sides. But as days go by David and Varun's million friends in the industry have called to ask why they haven't received their invites as yet."

Reports also suggest that despite the limited guest list, actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Katrina Kaif and Shraddha Kapoor might show up at the wedding.

For the unversed, Varun and Natasha are all set to tie the knot tomorrow (January 24, 2021). The wedding will take place at a beach resort in Alibaug.

