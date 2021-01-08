Varun Dhawan To Shake A Leg With Salman Khan In Antim?

Excited? So are we! It's known to all that Salman Khan shares a great rapport with filmmaker David Dhawan and his son Varun Dhawan. Salman, who's currently engrossed in the shoot of his upcoming project Antim, has reportedly asked Varun to join him for a special song for Antim: The Final Truth, and the latter instantly gave his nod.

A source close to the project told Bollywood Hungama, "The team wanted a dance number and needed a top actor to come and join Salman for the track. Salman immediately rang up Varun who immediately gave his dates to shoot the song. It's a full-on desi chartbuster that will have Varun and Salman's bhaichaara elevating it."

"Aayush Sharma, who is also part of the project, might not be part of the song. The song will be shot this month itself. This will be the first song Varun and Salman will be seen together in. They have already started rehearsing for the same," (sic) added the source.

It's indeed a sweet gesture from Varun for his senior Salman Khan, as the former's work schedule is as busy as the latter's. We're sure fans would go gaga over the special track featuring Varun and Salman.

Earlier, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor had made a special appearance in Varun Dhawan's 2017 film Judwaa 2, which was a remake of 1997 film Judwaa featuring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Rambha in the lead roles.

Coming back to Antim: The Final Truth, the film marks the first on-screen collaboration of Salman Khan with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and produced by Salman Khan Films, Antim: The Final Truth is slated for a 2021 release.