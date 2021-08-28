Vicky Kaushal's Ashwatthama Shelved? Producer Ronnie Screwvala Suffers Rs 30 Crore Loss: Report

If the reports of actor Vicky Kaushal-starrer The Immortal Ashwatthama getting shelved is true, it's indeed a sad news for all his fans. When the film was announced, it was reported that actress Sara Ali Khan was being considered to play the female lead in the film, and netizens were quite curious to see them together on screen for the first time. However, it seems that netizens have to wait for another project to see them together.

According to Bollywood Hungama, the film has been shelved because of creative differences between the producer Ronnie Screwvala and director Aditya Dhar.

"Ashwathama has been in the prep stage for over two years now. The team did multiple recces, worked on the entire pre visualisation, did multiple meetings with the VFX team, got an international action unit on board to train Sara and Vicky for their action packed role over the last one year. Producer Ronnie Screwvala spent over Rs 30 crore to get everything in place, and now, the entire investment has gone for a toss," a source shared with Bollywood Hungama.

The source further added that after investing a considerable chunk, Ronnie realised that the final budget of the film was going out of control and it would be difficult to recover the money even in the non COVID-19 times.

"The film was initially planned to be made in a certain amount of budget, but as the pre-production work kicked off, the budget kept on increasing by the day. Finally, he felt that it's better to let go off the investment of Rs. 30 crores, rather than burning his pockets in the longer frame of time. He had a meeting with his investors, actors and director and finally took the tough call of shelving the film," added the source.

When asked if there's any bad blood between Ronnie and Aditya, the source said that the industry is unpredictable, and the duo holds no grudge against each other.