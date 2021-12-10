Inside Katrina Kaif's Wedding: Vicky Kaushal's SPECIAL GESTURE Left Her Almost Teary-Eyed

Ever since newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal shared their wedding pictures on their Instagram accounts, netizens and B-town celebrities have been gushing over them. The duo tied the knot last evening at the Six Senses Fort, Barwara, in the presence of close friends and family. While the arrangements and guest list for the wedding have been closely guarded, a close friend of Katrina spoke to an entertainment portal and shared how Vicky's special gesture after 'varmala' left Katrina almost in tears.

The close friend told Bollywood Bubble, "A lot of people raised questions about their decision to get married just within a year and a half of their courtship. But we know how madly they have been in love. In fact, Katrina has been her happiest self with Vicky. He treats her like a Queen and gives her something she has always wanted in all her relationships - respect and value. We were also sure they will be married but yes, we also didn't know if it would happen this year itself."

He further added, "Right after the varmala ceremony and the entire wedding, Vicky gave a very heartfelt speech on how Katrina has changed his life and expressed his love for her. That got Katrina happily emotional and she almost teared up. It was a wonderful speech for sure."

Meanwhile, many celebrities like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Preity Zinta, etc., congratulated the couple and sent them love in abundance.