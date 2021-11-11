What Is Salman Khan's Connection To Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's 'No Honeymoon Break' Decision?

Ever since a leading daily reported that lovebirds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got engaged on Diwali, rumours are rife that the duo is indeed getting married in December. While neither Vicky nor Katrina has dropped any hint about their wedding yet, their fans are going berserk with speculations.

Reportedly, the Roka ceremony of the couple took place on Diwali night at Kabhi Khan's house.

A while ago, Times Of India quoted a source as saying, "Both Vicky and Katrina are committed to completing their films on time so there won't be a honeymoon right after. Katrina will be back on her film set after the wedding. She has Tiger 3 (with Salman Khan) in the making and Sriram Raghavan's next with Vijay Sethupathi. Shoot of both is likely to resume in December soon after the wedding."

Vicky Kaushal's Ex Harleen Sethi Is Reacting In THIS Way To His Rumoured Wedding With Katrina Kaif

"Katrina is not the kind who will do things secretly. One can expect an official announcement soon," added the source.

Well, Katrina and Kaushal's fans have been waiting with bated breath to hear the official announcement from the duo. However, it's unsure when the duo will announce their marriage.

Vicky Kaushal Was Keen On Getting Married In May 2022 But Katrina Kaif Wanted An Outdoor Cool Wedding?

With respect to work, Katrina is currently basking in the success of her latest release Sooryavanshi, wherein she was seen opposite Akshay Kumar. Vicky on the other hand, is also in a happy space as his last release Sardar Udham received praise from all corners of the nation.