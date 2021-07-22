Will Emraan Hashmi Steal Salman Khan's Thunder In Tiger 3? Makers To Spend Rs 10 Crore On His Entry Scene

Audience is all pumped-up about the shooting of Tiger 3 and why not? For the first time, we will get to see Emraan Hashmi alongside Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, and the film is going to be nothing but a blockbuster. There's no denying that fans love Tiger and Zoya's chemistry and to add more firecrackers in the film, Emraan will be seen as an antagonist. Reportedly, he plays the character of an ISI Agent in the film, who is addressed as Pakistan's Tiger.

Now, an insider told an entertainment portal that the makers of Tiger 3 are making sure that Emraan gets as grand entry as Salman and Katrina in the film, and for that they are planning to spend Rs 10 crore on his introductory scene.

The source told Pinkvilla that Salman's films often have some of the most heroic introductory sequences for the actor, and his entry scenes of Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai are among the most iconic in the recent few years.

"The makers have carefully curated another heroic entry scene for Salman in Tiger 3. Same is the case with Katrina's Zoya, who got an independent introductory scene in Tiger Zinda Hai. That's not all, as this time around, even the antagonist will get a larger-than-life introduction. Maneesh, Adi and the stunt team have designed an action sequence costing over Rs 10 crore for Emraan Hashmi's introduction in Tiger 3," added the source.

The source went on to add that Tiger is an already established character hence, they are introducing Emraan as the larger-than-life baddie from the word go.

"The idea is to introduce him as a guy who is as powerful as Tiger and the introductory scene will set base for the battle royale between the two Tigers through the narrative," revealed the source.

Well, we can't wait for Tiger 3.