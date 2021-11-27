Will Shah Rukh Khan Skip Or Attend Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Wedding? [Inside Reports]

Buzz suggest that actress Katrina Kaif and actor Vicky Kaushal are all set to tie the knot in a private wedding ceremony on December 9, 2021 and only their families and close friends from industry will be in attendance. While neither Katrina nor Vicky has officially announced their wedding date yet, reports suggest that their wedding preparation is going on in full swing. And if you are one of them who is more interested in Katrina's wedding guest list, then we have an interesting piece of gossip for you!

According to a source, close to the lovebirds, apart from Salman Khan and Karan Johar, superstar Shah Rukh Khan is also expected to attend the wedding of Katrina.

"They are going to keep a low profile, staying away from media glare. Shah Rukh may make a quick entry and exit. He also has to get back to his shoots and will definitely not attend the entire 3-4 day wedding," informed a source to Bollywood Life.

The source further added that it is not confirmed if Gauri Khan will accompany Shah Rukh Khan to the wedding, which is expected to take place in Rajasthan.

Well, if Shah Rukh marks his attendance at Katrina's wedding, it would be the first event the superstar would be attending after his son Aryan Khan got embroiled into drugs controversy.

With respect to work, Shah Rukh is busy with the shoot of Pathan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. Bankrolled by YRF's head honcho Aditya Chopra, the film is being helmed by Siddharth Anand, whose last blockbuster was War featuring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.