83 Movie OTT Release Date And Time Details Is Out!

Kabir Khan's last release 83, which released in theatres on December 24, 2021, is all set to stream on OTT platforms soon. As per reports by Mid-day, the film is expected to drop on two OTT platforms simultaneously on February 25. The film chronicles the story of Team India's historic win at the 1983 Cricket World Cup under Kapil Dev's captaincy.

Reportedly, Netflix has bagged the rights of the Hindi version, while Disney+ Hotstar will stream the Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam versions.

Having said that, nothing has been confirmed yet, so we have to wait for an official confirmation from the makers about 83's release on OTT platforms.

83 TV Premiere Meanwhile, the Twitter page of Star Gold has already announced that the film will have its TV premiere on March 20 at 8:00 pm. Trade Source On 83 Digital Release The media portal quoted a trade source as saying, "At the time, the OTT boom hadn't hit India. The deal was finalised, and Star Gold had got the satellite rights. With digital premieres gaining popularity since 2020, Disney+ Hotstar- the OTT arm of the Walt Disney Company India, of which Star India is a subsidiary- gained the rights to the regional versions." Makers Wanted Eight-Week Run Before Its Digital Release The source further added, "With this, 83 becomes the second Hindi movie after Thalaivii [2021] to be streamed simultaneously on two web platforms. The film is likely to drop on both platforms on February 18 or 25." "Only after two months of its OTT release, will the Hindi version air on Star Gold. 83 hit the marquee on December 24. During the negotiations, the makers made it clear they wanted a minimum eight-week run before it released digitally and on TV." Ranveer's Fans Are Looking Forward To 83's Digital Release Owing to COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, many fans of Ranveer Singh couldn't manage to watch the film in theatres, but they are waiting for the film's digital release so that they can witness one of his best performances till date!

