Aamir Khan's Next Project Mogul Shelved?

It seems nothing is going right in Aamir Khan's life. Recently, his much awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha was boycotted by many netizens on Twitter and owing to the same reason, the film failed to mint money at the box office. Audience at large decided to skip watching the film and it led to massive failure that no one had thought about.

Now, the latest reports suggest that Aamir's next film Mogul is also in a bad shape. Apparently, makers are not feeling confident about making the film with the superstar.

As reported by Bollywood Life, "Aamir Khan was supposed to start working on Mogul after finishing work on Laal Singh Chaddha, however, now the T- Series chief producer of the film has shelved the project indefinitely. The reports further claim that the halt on Mogul is in the wake of Laal Singh Chaddha's failure at the box office and right now the makers aren't in favour to put the money on the film."

Mogul is a biopic on Gulshan Kumar and Aamir Khan was supposed to play the lead role in the film. Earlier, Akshay was roped in to play the lead role, but owing to his creative differences with the makers, he walked out of the project and later, Aamir was selected to take up the role. He liked the script and gave his nod to the film.

In March 2022, Bhushan Kumar had given an update on Mogul and told Pinkvilla, "People keep asking me about Mogul, but I am in no hurry to make that film. It's not a project for me, it's a dream. I can make it this year, next year or even three years later. There is no (time) limit to it. I promise, it will be made at the correct time. We are yet to decide on the shooting timelines."

We wonder if the reports of Mogul being shelved is indeed true. Well, only makers can clarify it!