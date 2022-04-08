Alia Bhatt's Uncle Confirms Her Wedding With Ranbir Kapoor Will Be Four-Day Event

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding has become a hot topic of discussion on social media. Netizens are curious to know every detail about their wedding. Amid all the hullabaloo around their wedding, Alia's uncle Robin Bhatt who is a writer and father of filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, confirmed to a media portal that her wedding with Ranbir will be a four-day event.

According to India Today, Robin Bhatt revealed that Alia and Ranbir's wedding will be a four-day event at RK house. He also confirmed that he has been invited for the wedding by the Bhatt family.

Th media portal also reported that Alia is likely to inherit exquisite pieces of Kapoor family jewellery from her to-be mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor.

"As a part of the Kapoor family tradition, Alia Bhatt will inherit an emerald and gold necklace from Kapoor family jewellery. It is a legacy of Kapoor's that will be passed on to the new bahu. Neetu Kapoor will be passing on the family jewellery to Alia that she received from her mother-in-law, Krishna Raj Kapoor. Neetu had passed on the family jewellery to her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni during her wedding. And now, Alia will be inheriting the precious pieces, which originally belonged to Krishna Raj Kapoor," a source close to the Kapoor family told India Today.

On a related note, who's who of B-town like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditya Chopra, etc., are expected to mark their presence at the wedding.

We also hear that Ranbir and Alia have decided to fly to South Africa for their honeymoon.