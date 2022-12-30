Amid Marriage Rumours, Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Spotted partying Together In Dubai, See PICS

On Thursday, actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted at the Mumbai airport. The duo were seen arriving at the airport one after another and jetting off to celebrate the New Year. Though their holiday destination was not disclosed, in the early hours of Friday, the two stars appeared on Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Instagram Stories. Sharing some pictures from the night, Neetu and her daughter Riddhima confirmed that the B-town lovebirds are in Dubai, and they had joined them for a party at night.

Karan Johar and designer Manish Malhotra were also spotted in the photos from the party. It seems that everybody gathered to celebrate the occasion of Manish Malhotra's newly launched store in Dubai.