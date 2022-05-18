Arjun Kapoor And Malaika Arora Zero In On Winter Wedding; To Follow The Footsteps Of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt

Last month, one of the most adored lovebirds of B-town Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married in a private wedding ceremony and set social media platforms on fire. For so many days, their wedding pictures became the talk of the town. Now, it seems another lovebirds Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are keen to follow their footsteps.

A source close to Bollywood Life shared, "Arjun and Malaika are madly and deeply in love with each other. Their love is something that made us believe in true love all over again. And now they have decided to take one step ahead in their relationship by getting married. The couple will most do a winter wedding in Mumbai."

Reportedly, both Malaika and Arjun love winter weather hence, they have decided to finalise the date in November or December and do an intimate wedding among friends and family.

The source further added that Arjun and Malaika believe in simplicity and they are going to host a wedding party after they register their wedding.

"The party will be hosted only by very close members of the industry and family members. The members will include the entire Kapoor family and Malaika's parents, while Kareena Kapoor Khan who is extremely close to the couple is definitely on the guest list," concluded the source.

Well, we cannot wait to see Arjun and Malaika as newlyweds.

Meanwhile, with respect to work, Arjun will next be seen in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns, Vishal Bhardwaj's Kuttey and Ajay Bahl's The Lady Ladykiller.