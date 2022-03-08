badhaai-do-ott-release-date-and-time-details-out-now

Harshavardhan Kulkarni's Badhaai Do, which released in theatres on February 11, 2022, is all set to stream on Netflix from March 11 onwards. Reportedly, the film will stream on Netflix at 12: 30 PM and netizens are pretty excited for the film's digital release. It's known to all that owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many moviegoers had to ditch their plans to rush to theatres to watch the film, but with the digital release, they can finally watch the film with their families.

Badhaai Do features Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. The film tells the story of a gay man (Rao) and a lesbian (Pednekar) who enter into a marriage of convenience to appease their parents.

While the film received mixed reactions from critics, it failed to set the cash register ringing. Made on a budget of Rs 35 Crore, the film managed to earn Rs 28 Crore at the box office.

FilmiBeat gave the film a rating of 2.5/5 and wrote, "Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar's Badhaai Do drives home a strong message that love has no labels. In the two-hour 'satrangi' journey with this duo, a few colors fade off in between due to clumsy writing but by the end of it, the film earns some 'badhaai' for normalizing and celebrating queer love."

It is to be see how netizens will react after watching the film on Netflix.