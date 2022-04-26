Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 OTT Release Date & Timing Details Are Out!

As Kartik Aaryan gears up for the trailer release of his upcoming Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, we bring to you details of the film's release on an OTT platform. Reportedly, OTT giant Netflix bagged the digital rights of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and the film will get stream on the OTT platform only after the theatrical release.

Reports suggest that the makers have planned to stream the film on Netflix after four weeks of its theatrical release. The makers want to make sure that the business of the film should not be hampered hence, they have decided to keep one month gap between its theatrical and digital release.

Meanwhile, the trailer of the film is supposed to be unveiled today (April 26, 2022). It is to be seen if the trailer will excite audience enough to pull them to the theatres.

In the last few days, Kartik shared the film's teaser and first look posters on his Instagram page. Netizens have been curious to know if Akshay Kumar will be seen in a special appearance in the film, he was a part of first instalment of the film, which released in 2007 and featured Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, Ameesha Patel, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, etc., in prominent roles.

Coming back to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the film is slated to hit the theatres on May 20, 2022. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film also stars Kiara Advani, Tabu and Rajpal Yadav in key roles.