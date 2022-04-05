Combined Remuneration Of Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Proves They Will Be A Blockbuster Married Couple!

As the wedding rumours of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt grip B-town, we take your attention to their combined brand value and boy, they will surely be a blockbuster married couple. Reportedly, Ranbir will be charging a whopping amount of Rs 60-70 Crore for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal and Alia will be charging Rs 15 Crore for her upcoming projects after Gangubai Kathiawadi's success.

Considering the hike in their remuneration, if their brand value is combined with the 'per film charge', they will be earning approximately Rs 80 Crore per film, which is huge.

On a related note, a source close to them told India Today, "Both the families have decided the wedding will happen around the second week of April. This decision was taken given Ranbir and Aalia's impending work commitments and also a date that was picked by the family pandit."

Reportedly, their wedding will see the presence of family members and close friends. As far as the wedding venue is concerned, reports suggest that Alia and Ranbir might tie the knot at the RK house in Chembur, Mumbai.

With respect to work, Alia and Ranbir will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which is slated to hit the theatres on September 9, 2022. Apart from them, the film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy in prominent roles.

Keep reading this space for more updates on Ranbir-Alia's wedding.