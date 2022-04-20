Deepika Padukone To Attend Met Gala 2022 With Louis Vuitton? Inside Reports

The much-awaited Met Gala is all set to take place on Monday on May 2, 2022, in New York City and we hear that B-town's top actress Deepika Padukone is expected to attend the event with Louis Vuitton.

The popular anonymous Instagram account called Diet Sabya wrote on its Instagram stories, "LV is set to announce her as their global brand ambassador in April end for which she shot in Spain after attending Time 100 impact award in Dubai."

While we have received no official confirmation from the actress or her PR team, her fans are already curious to know about her look for the big event.

Meanwhile, with respect to work, Deepika was last seen in Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan, which also featured Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles. Even though the film received mixed response from netizens as well as critics on social media, the film was a hit on Amazon Prime Video.

She will next be seen in YRF's Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She also has Project-K in her kitty, wherein she will share screen space with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

She will soon kickstart the shooting of Fighter, which marks her first collaboration with Hrithik Roshan.