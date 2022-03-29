Did Alia Bhatt Unfollow SS Rajamouli On Instagram Because Of Upsetting Screen Time In RRR? Here Is The Truth

Ever since SS Rajamouli's RRR hit the theatres, moviegoers have been discussing Alia Bhatt's screen time in the film. Many fans of Alia took to social media to express their disappointment over the same and wrote that they expected to see more of her in the film. Those who are unaware, Alia plays the love interest of Ram Charan in the film and her character name is Sita.

A few media portals also reported that just like her fans, Alia is also upset with her less screen time in the film and owing to the same reason, she has unfollowed SS Rajamouli on Instagram. If you also think that she has done something like that, then let us tell you that it's not true at all.

We checked the followers list of SS Rajamouli and Alia has not unfollowed the maverick director.

We also feel that Alia knew about her screen time from the start, as in several interviews, Rajamouli had mentioned that the film will only witness cameos of Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. After all, RRR is an epic story of bromance hence, the lesser screen time of Alia makes sense.

Meanwhile, RRR is roaring louder at the box office with each passing day as within a few days of its release, the film has reached Rs 500 Crore worldwide milestone.

From Ram Charan to Jr NTR, everyone is elated to see RRR performing amazingly well at the box office.

Coming back to Alia, the actress is currently in Varanasi. Earlier today, she and her Brahmastra team wrapped up the last day shoot of the film and the actress is pretty excited to see the film arriving in theatres on September 9, 2022.