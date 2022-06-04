What? Did Samantha Reject Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer Jawan?

Ever since Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the teaser of his upcoming film Jawan, which is helmed by Atlee, the film is in tremendous buzz. Netizens can't keep calm to see Shah Rukh Khan in never-seen-before avatar and they have been claiming that the teaser has blockbuster written all over it.

Amid all the anticipation around the film, we hear that actress Nayanthara was not the first choice for the film. According to Mid-day, before Nayanthara, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was approached by the filmmaker, but she turned down the offer.

Mid-day reports, "Sources down south claim that back then, Samantha was contemplating starting a family with husband Naga Chaitanya. So, the makers went to Nayanthara, who liked the project enough to take it up. It's another thing that the pandemic disrupted the plans. And last October, Samantha and Naga announced their separation."

Reportedly, apart from Nayanthara, we will also see Sanya Malhora in the film.

Coming back to Jawan, the film is expected to set the box office on fire owing to its mind-blowing teaser. While the film is slated to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023, we can't wait to get our hands on its trailer.

On a related note, apart from Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan has two other big-budget films in his kitty- Pathaan and Dunki. While Pathaan is being helmed by War fame director Siddharth Anand, Dunki is being helmed by Rajkumar Hirani.

In Pathaan, which is slated to arrive in theatres on January 25, 2023, Shah Rukh Khan will share screen space with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. In Dunki, he will be seen alongside Taapsee Pannu. Dunki will arrive in theatres on December 23, 2022.