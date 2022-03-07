Gangubai Kathiawadi OTT Release Date And Timing Details In India Are Out

Here's Why Its OTT Release Got Postponed

Reportedly, the makers don't want to jeopardise the business of Gangubai Kathiawadi hence, they have decided to postpone its OTT release so that the film can grow in the cinemas.

Earlier, Makers Have Thought Differently

While Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada of Pen India Limited were sure that the story of Gangubai Kathiawadi will woo the audience, they were not sure about the film's performance at the box office owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Gangubai Kathiawadi Sets Box Office On Fire

Owing to positive word of mouth, Gangubai Kathiawadi crossed Rs 100 Crore mark at the box office and makers don't want to slow its collection by releasing the film on an OTT platform.

Alia On Cloud Nine

Meanwhile, Alia is elated to receive tremendous response after Gangubai Kathiawadi's release. She has proved all the naysayers wrong with her hard work and dedication towards her character that she played in the film.