Gangubai Kathiawadi OTT Release Date And Timing Details In India Are Out
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's latest release Gangubai Kathiawadi has taken Bollywood by storm, as both netizens and film critics have been raving about the film. While the film is performing well at the box office, many fans of Alia Bhatt are curious to know when it will premiere on an OTT platform, and we have the answer to their question right with us!
Reportedly, the OTT release date of the film has been postponed and now the film is slated to be streamed on Netflix in the last week of April. Having said that, we are still waiting for an official confirmation from the makers.
Here's Why Its OTT Release Got Postponed
Reportedly, the makers don't want to jeopardise the business of Gangubai Kathiawadi hence, they have decided to postpone its OTT release so that the film can grow in the cinemas.
Earlier, Makers Have Thought Differently
While Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada of Pen India Limited were sure that the story of Gangubai Kathiawadi will woo the audience, they were not sure about the film's performance at the box office owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Gangubai Kathiawadi Sets Box Office On Fire
Owing to positive word of mouth, Gangubai Kathiawadi crossed Rs 100 Crore mark at the box office and makers don't want to slow its collection by releasing the film on an OTT platform.
Alia On Cloud Nine
Meanwhile, Alia is elated to receive tremendous response after Gangubai Kathiawadi's release. She has proved all the naysayers wrong with her hard work and dedication towards her character that she played in the film.