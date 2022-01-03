Has Shah Rukh Khan Taken Break From Social Media After Aryan Khan Case? Avoids To Wish Fans On New Year

2022 didn't start on a good note for the fans of Shah Rukh Khan, as they were eagerly waiting for their idol's New Year wishes, but sadly, the Raees actor didn't post anything on his social media handles.

It's known to all, when Aryan Khan was arrested in connection with a drugs raid conducted by the Narcotics Control Bureau, Shah Rukh had completely stopped being active on social media. Going by his last tweet, which was tweeted in September 2021, it seems like the superstar has taken a break from social media to avoid all the negativity, coming from naysayers.

Even though there are myriads of SRKians on social media waiting for the superstar to go back to normalcy, one can't deny the massive number of naysayers as well who keep taking jibes at the Fan actor. How can we forget that even when Aryan was given a clean chit from the Bombay High Court, both he and Shah Rukh were trolled mercilessly on social media.

Shah Rukh Khan's Egyptian Fan Books Ticket For An Indian Professor Without Any Advance Payment

We wonder if constant trolling is the reason behind Shah Rukh's absence on social media platforms. Having said that, it might be possible that owing to the same reason, Shah Rukh skipped to wish his fans on New Year eve too.

Whatever the reason may be, we miss the witty SRK and his #AskSRK sessions.

With respect to work, he was recently spotted on the sets of Pathan, which is being helmed by Sidhharth Anand. Bankrolled by YRF's head honcho Aditya Chopra, the film also casts Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles.

John Abraham Reacts To Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer Pathan Release Date

Apart from Pathan, reportedly, Shah Rukh will also feature in Atlee's untitled next and Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming directorial.