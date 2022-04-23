Has Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani's Love Story Come To An End?

It seems all is not well between Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. According to several media reports, the duo has decided to end their relationship. Surprised? So are we!

According to Bollywood Life, a source close to the couple shared, "Sidharth and Kiara have parted ways. The couple has stopped meeting each other as they have fallen out of love. The reason behind their separation is best known to them. But their breakup is indeed disheartening."

The source further added, "Sidharth and Kiara bonded very well and there was a time where many thought they'll end up getting hitched, however, fate decided otherwise. We wonder what went wrong between the couple and we hope they sort it out if there is any possibility."

Last year, when their film Shershaah got released on an OTT platform, netizens went gaga over their palpable chemistry. Many took to their social media handles and requested them to do a full-fledged romantic movie, to which Sidharth said, "Absolutely. The love that we have gotten for Vikram and Dimple on screen, also because we're limited, it's the first time we're working on a love story... it's got that classic vibe. She brings in a great amount of emotions and climax to the film."

He further said, "I think because it's true, that's why people are connecting. Hopefully, it's a matter of time of picking a correct script and a correct director, we'll hopefully come back with a love story, soon."

On a related note, Sidharth and Kiara never confirmed their relationship, but the duo used to hang out with each other on special occasions.

We wonder what went wrong between them!