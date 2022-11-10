‘Have Some Shame’: Jaya Bachchan Gets Trolled For ‘Ignoring’ Kangana Ranaut At Uunchai Screening

After the success of Salman Khan's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya is all set to entertain fans with his new directorial venture titled Uunchai.

The adventure drama features an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Parineeti Chopra, Boman Irani, Sarika, and Danny Denzongpa.

The much-awaited film is slated to hit the theatres on November 11 and moviegoers have been eagerly waiting to watch it on the big screen.

Ahead of its release, Barjatya and the team recently organised a special screening for the cast, crew, and industry friends.

It turned out to be a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Shehnaaz Gill attended the screening.

Several photos and videos are currently doing the rounds on social media from the special screening. However, a clip featuring Kangana and Jaya Bachchan is grabbing the maximum eyeballs.

In the video, the Tanu Weds Manu star is seen standing on the red carpet looking stunning in a peach saree. Soon, Jaya Bachchan enters and Kangana seemingly says 'hello Jaya ji'.

However, looks like, the veteran actress missed Kangana's words as she didn't respond to her and went ahead to meet other celebrities present there. Watch the clip here:

While the video is going viral, Kangana fans are not happy with Jaya allegedly 'ignoring' the Queen star. Reacting to it, an Instagram user commented, "Jaya Bacchan have some shame, have some respect, have some dignity to appreciate the presence of others, at least. Look at the fearless, confident, and stunning #kanganaranaut and how she's standing without hesitation, even after seeing the worst woman in the industry. Kangana salute you and Jaya. I pity you."

Another social media user wrote, "Jaya js so full of hate only for those who arent as privileged as her, while goes lovey dovey to her clans..... People bad mouth Kangana but please observe her behaviour towards paps and fans, she is kind to them & her outrage is always against the powerful bullies."

A third comment reads, "Well she thinks she did great deed by being obnoxious to an artist 40 years old younger than her and YET FAR more felicitated, applauded, awarded and earning than her.."

We wonder how Jaya would react to the trolling.

Coming back to Uunchai, the film is produced by Rajshri Productions along with Mahaveer Jain Films and Boundless Media.