here-is-how-hrithik-roshan-and-saba-azad-s-love-story-started-and-their-common-traits-are-endearing

Ever since actor Hrithik Roshan was spotted with Saba Azad, gossip mills started churning out the rumours of their alleged affair. While everyone is compelled to think if they are more than just friends, its turns out that the duo is currently in dating phase and getting to know each other really well.

But do you know how did they meet? Well, contrary to reports, the duo didn't meet on any dating app. We hear Twitter played Cupid for them and that's how their love story started.

A source close to the couple told Bombay Times, "They have been dating for the past 2-3 months. While it was rumoured that the two met on an elite dating app, turns out that isn't true. The two met on Twitter."

Reportedly, Hrithik had liked and shared a video of Saba on Twitter of Saba and praised the makers of it. Saba who was elated to see Hrithik's response, thanked him for his sweet words and that's how the two got talking on DMs.

The source further said that unlike so many B-town couples, they aren't hiding it and it's admirable. After all, everyone has a right to be happy.

"People are judging Saba and envying for 'getting lucky'. She bagging the Greek God stories, he winning over a younger girl gossip but they should know that they both are well thinking adults. She is a talented singer and actor herself and both get along extremely well as people. She has a great personality, is witty and smart, is childlike at heart and they both have a philosophical bent of mind and approach towards life. Perhaps this is what binds them," said the source.