Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 4 New Update: Fourth Instalment Will Take The Story Of The Third Part Ahead

In 2003, Rakesh Roshan introduced Indian audience to alien 'Jadoo' with his film Koi Mil Gaya and what followed are the two other instalments of the film- Krrish and Krrish 3. Now, a media portal shared the latest update on the fourth instalment of the film and it will leave Hrithik Roshan's fans frenzied.

On Krrish's 15th anniversary, Hrithik captioned a video on Instagram, "The past is done. Let's see what the future brings. Krrish 4 #15yearsofkrrish #Krrish4."

A source close to the development of Krrish 4 told Pinkvilla, "The fourth instalment of the Krrish franchise will take the story of the third part ahead, but it will be set in a completely different world with new characters and exciting twists."

The source further added, "Rakesh ji is developing the script and is presently working on the crucial parts of the story. Once he finalises the script, they will begin work on the casting and other logistics of this massive project. It will also feature some never seen before action sequences."

Earlier, the music composer of Koi Mil Gaya franchise Rajesh Roshan also opened about Krrish 4 and stated that he has not started work on the music of Krrish 4, but he will begin as soon as the final script is locked.

"Rakesh ji (Roshan, director) is working on the script. With time, you also grow with the new techniques of sound and music, which I want to portray in the compositions of Krrish 4. Now the music system in every household is so advanced, that one has to adapt to the modern techniques to match these inventions," shared Rajesh Roshan.

He also confirmed that Hrithik will also lend his voice to one song in Krrish 4.