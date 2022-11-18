Is Hrithik Roshan Buying An Apartment Worth Rs. 100 Crore To Move In With Saba Azad? Details Inside

If you think about the current OG couples of Bollywood, War star Hrithik Roshan and Rocket Boys actress Saba Azad have to come to the top of the list. What started as a rumored dinner date has now evolved into multiple appearances of the duo holding hands in public and being part of each other's events. Now, rumour has it that Hrithik and Saba have decided to take the next step in their relationship and move in together. For that, Hrithik is speculated to buy an expensive lavish apartment.

As per India Today, a source close to Hrithik Roshan stated that he and Saba have been pondering the thought of living together for quite some time. As a result, they will move into an apartment in a building named Mannat in Mumbai. The top two floors of the building are being renovated for them and the couple will be moving into them soon.

Apparently, Hrithik spent close to a whopping Rs. 100 Crores to buy two apartments. Located near the Juhu-Versova Link Road, the actor paid 67.50 Crore for a duplex on the 15th and 16th floors of the building. He then bought another apartment in the same building worth Rs. 30 Crore. The purchased condos are rumoured to provide a lavish view of the Arabian Sea and are spread over 38,000 sq. ft.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Pushkar-Gayathri's Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Sharib Hashmi. Though the film was an average performer, his performance was unanimously praised. The Guzaarish actor has currently begun shooting for Sidharth Anand's Fighter, in which he will star opposite Deepika Padukone for the first time. The cast is currently shooting for it in Assam.

Saba Azad, on the other hand, was last seen in the Sony Liv Web Series Rocket Boys opposite Jim Sarbh. She recently finished shooting for the film Song Of Paradise which will star Soni Razdan, Sheeba Chadha, and Taaruk Raina alongside her. Saba Azad will next appear with Namit Das and Geetanjali Kulkarni in Minimum. In the film, She will play the role of a French girl.