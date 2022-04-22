Jersey OTT Release Date & Time Details Are Out!

Shahid Kapoor's Jersey has arrived in theatres today (April 22, 2022), and we are here with its OTT release date and timing details. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film is a Hindi remake of a Telugu hit of the same name. The film tells the story of a talented but failed cricketer who decides to return to the field in his late thirties driven by the desire to fulfil his son's wish for a jersey as a gift.

Reportedly, Jersey is expected to stream on Netflix in the first week of May. However, if the film performs exceptionally well at the box office, then, the makers might postpone its release on the OTT platform.

Having said that, the film has received positive response from film critics and netizens. Netizens feel that Shahid has given his career-best performance in Jersey and they are lauding the actor for his brilliant work in the film.

On a related note, during the promotions of the film, when Shahid was asked if he modeled his character in Jersey on any cricketer, he had said, "I have seen a lot of cricket as I am a huge cricket buff. You cannot be as good as a professional cricketer playing at international level, you can't get there."

He further said that his idea was just to get the personality of a cricketer in his character.

"The story of Jersey is being told with a lot of emotion. That's why the people would like to see this film, else they would like to see a match. The film is an in-depth drama which gives you an understanding of what can go on inside a sportsperson," added Kapoor.

Jersey also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapoor in key roles.