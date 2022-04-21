jhund-ott-release-date-and-timing-details-are-out

On March 4, 2022, Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Jhund released in theatres and received positive response from moviegoers who watched the film. However, despite receiving positive response, the film failed to pull crowd to the theatres hence, was declared flop at the box office. Now, we hear that the film is all set to release on an OTT platform and those who skipped to watch the film in theatres, can watch it at their homes.

Reportedly, Jhund will start streaming on ZEE5 from May 6, 2022 and it's is expected to release around 12 PM.

Jhund features Amitabh Bachchan as Vijay Barse, a Nagpur-based retired sports teacher who pioneers a slum soccer movement.

During the promotions of the film, director Nagraj Manjule spoke about collaborating with Amitabh Bachchan and said, "It was daunting when I would think, how will I possibly be able to work with him. Before Jhund, I had only worked with no actors. So I would think what would be the process, how will I direct him. But credit to him, he really never made me feel any pressure or burden".

"I was careful that this was a once in a lifetime opportunity for me. Someone whose work you have seen only on the screen and now you get a chance to collaborate, that was huge. I lived every moment with him, every second of working with Bachchan sir was precious," he added.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Savita Raj Hiremath, Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni and Meenu Aroraa under the banners of T-Series, Tandav Films Entertainment and Aatpat.